scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tim Cook, calls Arati Kadav’s ‘The Astronaut and His Parrot’ a film of hope and connection

Ali Fazal starrer Arati Kadav's sci-fi short, 'The Astronaut and His Parrot' finds appreciation from apple CEO Tim Cook, calls it a film of hope and connection

By Editorial Desk
Tim Cook, calls Arati Kadav's 'The Astronaut and His Parrot' a film of hope and connection
Apple CEO Tim Cook with 'The Astronaut and His Parrot' short filmmaker Arati Kadav _ pic courtesy twitter

Tim Cook’s visit has been the headline maker of the past week. While many dignitaries have been meeting the Apple CEO, he has been in awe of Ali Fazal starrer short sci-fi film ‘The Astronaut and His Parrot’, directed by Arati Kadav. The film was shown to the head honcho by Arati Kadav who was invited to deliver a special talk on the film, and he appreciated the filmmaker touting her as one of India’s best sci-fi filmmakers who shot the entire award-winning film on her iPhone.

Tim Cook said on his social media, “The Astronaut and His Parrot is a story of hope and connection. I met Arati Kadav, who created this beautiful award winning short film using only her iPhone and Macbook Pro.”

Ali reacted saying, “It was nice to finally show the movie to Tim Cook. Since the whole movie has been shot with Apple products, getting these kinds of compliments from the Apple CEO is quite encouraging. Since it’s a Sci-fi movie, most of the shots were done with a green background, but it was plain Arati’s vision that made this movie what it is today. I hope we continue making more such movies which represent India.”

The film is about a space explorer who, due to an accident, has been adrift in the void with a low supply of oxygen. In his final moments in space, he tries to desperately send messages to his daughter via signals but is received by a gaudy parrot in a fortune teller’s stall.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Adele reveals why she'll never become EGOT winner; says 'EGO suits me better'
Next article
Swiggy partners apna to create 10K jobs for Instamart this year
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Expert calls for ban on advertisement of unhealthy foods

Sports

IPL 2023: The things he tried to do, it happened for him, says Pragyan Ojha on Arjun Tendulkar

News

Netflix to invest $2.5 bn in South Korea for original content

Sports

CLOSE-IN: Catching is an issue of concern in IPL 2023 (IANS column)

Health & Lifestyle

DU to launch 'Panchang' on April 28 to disseminate ancient Indian knowledge

Sports

Real Madrid put pressure on Barcelona, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club both win

Sports

Lucknow's La Martiniere students will now learn Mallakhamba

Technology

MapMyIndia reports PAT up 23% to Rs 108 cr, reaches over 850 customers

Health & Lifestyle

Covid & Climate change negatively impacted young Indians' mental health

Technology

Garuda Aerospace drone yatra covers halfway mark of about 1.92 lakh km

Sports

Badminton Asia Championships: Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy, Treesa-Gayatri in pre-quarters; Lakshya crashes out

Sports

Andrew Balbirnie hits 95 as Ireland reach 319/4 on day one of second Test against Sri Lanka

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia sees sharp drop in malaria cases in over a decade: PM

Sports

IPL 2023: Idea at that time was to bowl difficult balls, says Harshal Patel on defending 20 in final over

News

Daler Mehndi to lend voice to 'Elaan Kar' from Arun Govil-starrer 'Six Nine Five'

News

Anil Kapoor takes oxygen therapy, Anupam Kher quips ‘chand pe ja rahe ho’

Health & Lifestyle

XBB.1.16 variant drives global surge in Covid cases, deaths

Technology

Microsoft announces 'Copilot for Viva' to grow workforce engagement

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US