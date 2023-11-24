Times are changing, more women becoming filmmakers: Una Celma at IFFI 2023

Panaji, Nov 24 (IANS) Una Celma, Director of Latvian film ‘Fragile Blood’ has said that times are changing, and there’s a notable increase in the number of women joining the filmmaking industry compared to earlier days.

‘Fragile Blood’ featured in the ‘Cinema of the World’ category at the 54th International Film Festival of India at Goa.

Una Celma was interacting with delegates after the International premiere of her film at IFFI, 2023.

Highlighting the influx of women into filmmaking in her country, she said: “Times are changing, and there’s a notable increase in the number of women joining the filmmaking industry compared to earlier days.”

Talking about the genesis of the film she said: “I continued to hear from numerous women about domestic violence, both at the workplace and in clubs. And that made me think of coming up with a film.”

Celma further emphasised that the film goes beyond portraying physical violence and sheds light on the psychological and sexual violence faced by women. While interacting with the media, she added: “Despite the presence of law and law enforcement agencies, domestic violence persists.”

In a society where reality blurs with myth, protagonist, Diana, struggles to conform to societal norms. Trapped in a codependent marriage with Igor, she risks traumatising her daughter, Astra. A pivotal choice looms: daughter or husband. As illusions merge with reality, Diana must decide if it’s not too late.

