scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tom Cruise speaks Hindi, leaves fans pleasantly surprised with his fluency

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’, has left his Hindi-speaking fans surprised with his fluent display of the language.

As a part of the promotions of his upcoming film, the actor attempted to speak Hindi during the course of an interview with ETalk channel and was praised by the Indian-origin journalist for acing the pronunciation in the first attempt.

“Is there anything you cannot do? Is he going to speak in Hindi with me?” asked the journalist.

Cruise was more than willing to test his Hindi speaking skills as he said, “If you want me to speak in Hindi with you, I will. Let’s try it.”

The journalist then asked ‘The Last Samurai’ actor to say, “Namaste. Aap kaise hain?’ (Namaste, How are you?).”

Tom followed it up brilliantly leaving the fans lavish praise on him.

Several Indian fans found Cruise’s accent “cute”.

“He is so cute while speaking ‘namaste aap kaise ho’ & Is there anything he can’t do,” a user said on Twitter.

“Tom Cruise wins the hearts of all Indians with his Hindi. His humility is on another level. God Bless him,” another user said.

“Wow…. He spoke Hindi very well,” read a post.

Another fan wrote, “He said Namaste on his own, shows how aware he is of India and Indian fans.”

–IANS

aa/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pink Floyd marks 6 yrs of lead guitarist David Gilmour’s performance in Pompeii ruins
This May Also Interest You
News

Pink Floyd marks 6 yrs of lead guitarist David Gilmour’s performance in Pompeii ruins

News

Bruce Springsteen opens up on first marriage, says he dealt with separation ‘abysmally’

News

You can never tell a film will become a cult while filming it: Vipin Sharma

Technology

People more likely to get attracted to partners who look like them

News

Nikhil D'Souza: My songs are about ecstasy and pitfalls in a relationship

News

From Malaysia to US, DSP lights up the stage with his 'Oo Antava' tours

News

Christopher Nolan's biographical drama 'Oppenheimer' has no CGI

News

WGA protests gain support from 'Ugly Betty' cast and crew

News

Anupam Kher, Hansal Mehta, Rahul Mittra to open coveted Namaste Vietnam fest

News

'Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire' teaser clocks 100 million-plus views

News

When Leonardo DiCaprio almost got sacked from ‘Titanic’

Technology

1st 'tooth regrowth' drug to enter human clinical trials in 2024

Technology

Cocaine, alcohol abuse linked to brain changes, cognitive decline

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gurmeet, Debina visit Varanasi for youngest daughter Divisha's Mundan

News

Danny DeVito wants to reprise his Penguin role

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui adds his own style in dance steps, says choreographer Rajit Dev

News

Shraddha Kapoor jets off for shoot of ‘Stree 2’

News

Ashneer Grover to shake up auditions of 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US