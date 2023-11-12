Top 10 movie tracks to add sparkle to your Diwali celebrations

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The festivities are on and the anticipation for the celebrations in the evening is building up as Diwali is here.

On this Diwali, here are our suggestions for the Top 10 movie tracks to celebrate the festival of lights with songs that can make you sing, dance, smile, or just put you in a great mood:

‘Deepavali Deepavali’ (‘Mudduni Maava’) – Perhaps the ultimate song for celebrating Diwali, this song from the 1993 Kannada film starring veteran actors Shashi Kumar, and Shruti in the lead role, is a timeless Diwali song. It was sung by the legendary actor and singer Dr. Rajkumar, alongside composer S.P Balasubrahmanyam, and Manjula Gururaja. However, this is sadly one of the most overlooked songs for Diwali. The go-to song for the celebrations, ‘Deepavali Deepavali’ is nonetheless a timeless song which is perfectly suited for the occasion.

‘Naatu Naatu’ (‘RRR’) – While not a song of Diwali by itself, the Oscar-winning song by composer M.Keeravani from director S.S. Rajamouli’s 2022 universally acclaimed movie is the go-to track for all celebrations. A dance track that can always get you on your feet and make you go rolling and dance the night, amidst the sparkling lights.

‘Deep Diwali Ke Juthe’ (‘Jugnu’) -A rather underrated and overlooked song, this track from the 1973 Bollywood film ‘Jugnu’ was sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar and composed by S.D Burman. On screen, the legendary actor Dharmendra was performing the song as he played with school kids on the festival.

‘Zinda Banda’ (‘Jawan’) – A song for Diwali celebrations needn’t always be based on the festival itself, because at the end of the day the festival of lights is a time of joy and jovial celebrations. ‘Zinda Banda’ composed by Anirudh Ravichander for director Atlee’s film ‘Jawan’ is a 100 per cent foot-tapper which will ignite in you the urge of dancing, and celebrating Diwali in its proper spirit, particularly when Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the one leading the dance.

‘Neruppu Da’ (‘Kabali’) – A curious choice indeed for celebrating Diwali, given that this song from composer Arunraja Kamaraj is a hard rock gangster track that has nothing whatsoever to do with Diwali. It is not even really a dance song either, but the sheer spirit and energy boost that this track from Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s 2016 film can bring about is absolutely unreal, and this sure puts you in a great mood. It may not be calm, serene, or happy, but it is filled with swag, attitude, and power, something that all joyful celebrations require.

‘Bada**’ (‘Leo’) – Yet another swag-filled track with nothing whatsoever to do with Diwali in itself, this track by Anirudh Ravichander is another hard rock songmixed with hip-hop. Filled to the core with massive swag, and attitude, ‘Bada**’ amps up the spirit to go all out up to an all time high. This extends to celebrating any joyous festival, and the sheer energy emitting from this song works like a charm.

‘Lakhon Tare Aasman Mein’ (‘Hariyali Aur Rasta’) – A timeless and beautiful song sung by the legendary musical duo of Mukesh, and Lata Mangeshkar, this song from the 1962 film directed by Vijay Bhatt featuring Manoj Kumar and Mala Sinha is a track that is just perfect for any celebration.

‘Shubh Deepwali’ (‘Home Delivery’) -A festive song from Vivek Oberoi’s 2005 Bollywood flick, the song, while well-known, is often overlooked. A pure celebratory anthem, ‘Shubh Deepwali’ doesn’t just give off festive vibes from its name alone, but also creates a great feeling of joy and instills a positive aura, encouraging people to embrace the holy spirit of the festival.

‘Kaise Manaye Diwali Lala’ (‘Paigham’) – Not exactly festive, this amazing hidden gem sung by the celebrated Mohammad Rafi from the 1959 film ‘Paigham’ starring Dilip Kumar, Johnny Walker, Raaj Kumar, is a hilariously sad song that dwells on how during Diwali, some people just can’t seem to get a break from work even during the Festival of Lights.

‘Ghoomar’ (‘Padmaavat’) – A traditionally composed song with a joyous and celebratory mood, this piece sung by Shreya Ghoshal, and Swaroop Khan from the 2018 film starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor really does create the perfect mood for festive celebrations. When decorating your house with diyas or making rangolis, ‘Ghoomar’ may just be the track to put you in the mood for doing so.

