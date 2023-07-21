scorecardresearch
Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd release new song ‘K-Pop’

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 21 (IANS) Ahead of the release of his fourth studio album ‘Utopia’, eight-time Grammy award-nominated Travis Scott released his new single ‘K-Pop with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

Bringing together three of the music industry’s biggest stars, ‘K-Pop’ opens up the world of ‘Utopia’ and illuminates his rapid evolution and progression all at once.

It finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like ‘Travis’. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator, leveling up beyond comparison. Alongside the song, the official music video is set to premiere on July 21.

‘Utopia’ is set to be rolled out in a full 3-D immersive experience, taking fans completely into his world. Up next, the once-in-a-generation auteur and cultural phenomenon will give the live debut of the new material on stage in front of the Pyramids of Egypt in Giza on July 28.

In 2012, Scott signed his first major-label contract with Epic Records and

a publishing deal with Kanye West’s GOOD Music.. Scott’s first full-length

project, the mixtape Owl Pharaoh, was self-released in 2013.

It was followed with a second mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, in 2014. His

debut studio album, Rodeo (2015), was led by the hit single “Antidote”.

His second album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight (2016), became his first

number one album on the Billboard 200.

The following year, Scott released a collaborative album with Quavo titled

Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho under the group name Huncho Jack.

In 2018, his third studio album, Astroworld, was released to critical

acclaim and produced his first BillboardHot 100 number one single, “Sicko

Mode” (featuring Drake). Over the course of his career, Scott has become a

globally recognised artist and pop culture figure.

–IANS

dc/shb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

