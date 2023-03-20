scorecardresearch
'Uri' actress Riva Arora crosses 10 mn Insta followers; mom gifts Audi Q3

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actress Riva Arora has all the reasons to celebrate, as she got a luxurious black Audi car worth over Rs 44 lakh from her mom Nisha Arora after she reached the 10 million follower-mark on Instagram.

Riva posted a video in which she looks stunning in a red dress, posing with her brand new car along with her family members while her mother is busy performing puja.

She captioned the video: “New baby in the house.”

The actress also shared a photo of her Audi Q3 decorated with flowers, holding a golden balloon displaying ’10M’.

Riva wrote in the caption: “I know I am late but finally celebrated my 10 Million Insta Family with my new gift @audiin from @nishriv_ and @jyotiwadhwa. thank you so much I love you guys a lot can’t express my happiness in my words. Thank you my 10.6 Million insta family for your unconditional love and support. Thank you @audi_mumbaiwest for such a great surprise and for making my day so special specifically with the decorations. It’s truly an unforgettable moment for me.”

–IANS

ila/arm

