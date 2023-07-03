scorecardresearch
Vaani Kapoor is set to embark on a tour across US, UK: 'I have always loved performing'

Vaani Kapoor will be embarking on global tour including 3-week US trip and concerts in UK where she will be performing alongside Hrithik Roshan.

By Agency News Desk
Vaani Kapoor is set to embark on a tour across US, UK
Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, who is known for roles in films ‘Shudh Desi Romance’, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi’ and ‘War’, will be embarking on two global tours which includes a three-week US trip and concerts in UK where she will be performing alongside Hrithik Roshan.

She said: “It has been a whirlwind year for me as I did my maiden USA tour early this year, I’m doing a UK tour with my co-star Hrithik Roshan now.”

She further added: “I’m a proud member of the artiste community of India who constantly aspires to showcase the best of India to the world. So, I always look forward to doing global tours where I could take our loved Hindi films and its music to that audience.”

Apart from her job as an actress, Vaani Kapoor is also a self-taught dancer who has cemented her position as one of the best dancers of Bollywood through her chart-busting songs like ‘Ghungroo’, ‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi’, ‘Ude Dil Befikre’, among others.

Talking about her love of performing on stage she said: “I have always loved performing and entertaining audiences either through my movies or through my on-stage performances. I want to always give my 100 per cent either on screen or on stage and I have been fortunate enough to receive a lot of love for my efforts.”

The actress-dancer said that he has been fortunate to have had good songs in her career while adding that she feels her worldwide viral hits help her to connect with audiences quickly because many of her songs are hits among both the Indian and South Asian diaspora in general.

She said: “These songs had gone viral globally which is beneficial when you do international tours because the recall value of these songs is always bigger. It feels great when audiences join in to dance their hearts out from their seats.”

