Vaibhav Mathur says his 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' character's BFF perfectly complements his antics

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actor Vaibhav Mathur, who is known for his role of Tika in the television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, has opened up on his character’s bestie from the show. The actor, ahead of Friendship Day, shared that his best friend in the show, Tillu, brings out the best in his character.

Talking about the same, he said, “Tika and Tillu are epitome of friendship. All their pranks and mischiefs are incomplete without each other. They are both hilarious together. The dynamic and rock-solid friendship of Tika and Tillu is funny, full of entertainment, and humorous”.

The actor further mentioned that their on-screen camaraderie complements each other and makes up for an engaging watch for the viewers.

“Their on-screen ‘Yaari’ completes each other and adds more fun for the viewers to watch. Tika and Tillu are perfectly imperfect for each other and have each other’s back no matter what. Their banter and unwavering support on-screen make them the best buddies of Indian television”, he added.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ takes place in the fictional ‘Modern Colony’ located in Kanpur and revolves around two neighbouring couples. The husbands, Vibhutinarayan Mishra and Manmohan Tiwari, have been married for seven years and are bored with their marriages and are smitten by each other’s wives, unbeknownst to each other.

The show airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

