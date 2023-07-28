scorecardresearch
Vaibhav Tatwawadi reunites with Sachin Kundalkar for Marathi film 'Gulabjaam 2'

Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, who is known for his work in the family drama show 'Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi', will be soon seen in the upcoming Marathi film 'Gulabjaam 2'.

The film is a sequel to the 2018 release ‘Gulabjaam’ which was directed by Sachin Kundalkar.

‘Gulabjaam 2’ also stars Sonali Kulkarni, who acted in the first part as well, and sees Sachin Kundalkar reprising his role as a director.

Confirming the same, Vaibhav stated, “God has been really kind and it feels great to announce being part of such spectacular projects! Working with Sachin Kundalkar has always been a great experience. It will be my first film with Sonali and I am really looking forward to how things unfold and the magic we create with ‘Gulabjaam 2’.”

Talking about reuniting with Sachin, the actor told IANS: “Sachin’s exceptional directorial vision, innate understanding of framing, and remarkable writing prowess place him ahead of his time in the film industry. Having collaborated with him for the second time, I can definitely say that his unparalleled skill as a writer and director and our strong rapport undoubtedly contribute to our projects.”

Vaibhav lavished praise on the director for his clarity of thought and calm demeanour.

He further mentioned, “During our first collaboration, I vividly recall his clarity and composed demeanour on set, and how a single line from him would completely transform my approach to a scene, leaving a lasting impression on me as an actor.”

‘Gulabjaam’ narrates the story of Aditya (Siddharth Chandekar), an NRI banker, who lies to his family about going back to London for the job, but instead goes to Pune to learn vegetarian Marathi cooking from Radha (Sonali Kulkarni).

Meanwhile, on the OTT front, Vaibhav has ‘Commando’ lined up for the release in which he will share the screen with ‘The Kerala Story’ actress Adah Sharma and debutant Prem.

Entertainment Today

