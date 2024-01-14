Varun Dhawan, Atlee perform devotional duties in muhurat pooja ceremony of ‘VD18’

Finally, the news Varun Dhawan fans have been eagerly waiting for! In a highly anticipated announcement of the yet-to-be-titled #VD18 directed by A Kaleeswaran, featuring Varun Dhawan. The movie also marks Keerthy Suresh debut in Hindi cinema and Wamiqa Gabbi’s debut on the big screen. The makers and the cast took to their respective social handles commemorating the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal to officially unveil the project by sharing glimpses of the traditional Muhurat Pooja Ceremony which was held in Mumbai.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the team also revealed that the official title of the film will be announced soon. This creative collaboration brings together a dynamic team of industry veterans and talents, promising audiences a DHAMAKEDAR cinematic experience.

With Varun Dhawan delighting and treating fans to behind-the-scenes snapshots of the underproduction actioner, #VD18 is already generating buzz and the team is excited to showcase their collective vision and effort to the audience. The action entertainer is set to captivate cine-goers with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and high-octane action sequences.

With Atlee’s magical touch in the making of the film, success is bound to happen. Stay tuned for exciting updates on the biggest entertainer anticipated this year, promising an unparalleled experience for audiences.

The glimpses from the muhurat pooja ceremony of the upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer film, tentatively titled ‘VD18’, were unveiled on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on Sunday. The movie also marks the debut of Keerthy Suresh in Hindi cinema.

The video shows the team of ‘VD 18’ attending the ceremony. Varun donned a Periwinkle shirt as he walked into the venue. He later changed into ethnic wear as he participated in the ceremony.

Last month, Varun announced the wrap up of the Kerala schedule of ‘VD 18’, dropping beautiful glimpses from ‘God’s own country’. Taking to Instagram, Varun gave a sneak peek into beautiful Kerala.

In the picture, he was seen wearing a black T-shirt and matching shorts, posing against a picturesque backdrop with his arms spread wide open.

He wrote in the caption: “Thank u Kerala Sched wrap #vd18.” Varun, who has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2014, was last seen on screen in ‘Bawaal’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Other details of ‘VD 18’ are still under wraps.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, and the ‘Jawan’ director Atlee in association with A for Apple Studios & Cine1 Studios. It is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.