HomeBollywoodNews

Veteran classical singer Prabha Atre passes away at 91 in Pune

Prabha Atre passed away following a brief illness at a private hospital here on Saturday, family sources said.

By Agency News Desk
Prabha Atre passes away at 91 in Pune
Prabha Atre passes away at 91 in Pune_pic courtesy news agency

Legendary classical singer Prabha Atre passed away following a brief illness at a private hospital here on Saturday, family sources said.

Prabha was 91 and had complained of some breathing issues, but succumbed when she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being rushed to a private hospital this morning.

Conferred the Padmashri (1990), Padma Bhushan (2002) and Padma Bhushan (2022), plus many other national-international honours, Prabha was an exponent of the Kirana Gharana music school, excelling in rendition of khayals, thumris, ghazal, dadri, bhajans and natyasangeet.

Prabha had penned books on music composition — ‘Swarangini’ and ‘Swaranjanee’, is credited with inventing new Raagas like ‘Apurva Kalyan’, ‘Madhur Kauns’, ‘Darbari Kauns’, ‘Patdeep-Malhar’, ‘Shiv Kali’, ‘Tilang-Bhairav’ and ‘Ravi Bhairav’.

She composed music for a full-length dance recital ‘Natya Prabha’, a music composition adapted for jazz by a top Netherlands artist, and also created music for musical-dramas or sangeetikas.

Previous article
Obese people at more risk of developing blood cancer: Study
Next article
Sunny Deol reminisces about Lohri of ‘simpler times’, mom’s sweets
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More Updates