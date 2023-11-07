Vicky Kaushal as Sam Bahadur "wants to win", triumphs in trailer

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) From his posture to dialogues, and his looks, actor Vicky Kaushal looks every inch convincing as first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in the trailer of the biographical war drama ‘Sam Bahadur’, which was unveiled here on Tuesday.

The two minute 43 second trailer begins with a spine chilling recitation of the doha ‘soora so pahachaanie jo lare deen ke het..pooraja-pooraja kat mare kabahoo na chhaade khet’, by Vicky’s character as Sam.

What’s convincing is to see his character having a discussion with the ministers, including Fatima Sana Sheikh, who portrays late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The line “my soldiers don’t want normal. They want to win. I want to win”, shows him in a powerful light as Manekshaw, who is determined to triumph in every stage. However, Fatima doesn’t make an impressive impact as the late former PM.

Sanya Malhotra plays Silloo Manekshaw, Sam’s wife, but has a small glimpse in the trailer.

The video ends in an impactful note, with Vicky mouthing “Ham rahe ya na rahe, hamari is wardi ka gaurav hamesha rahega”.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Vicky has won once again, going by the trailer.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie also stars Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies.

The film is slated to hit the screens on December 1.

