Vicky Kaushal holding Katrina Kaif in his arms is the best photo shared on his birthday

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 35th birthday on his birthday his pretty wife Katrina Kaif posted a picture from the actor’s birthday celebrations.

The first photo in the post is a black-and-white photo of Vicky and Katrina where they have been captured candidly by the camera while dancing. In the second photo, the couple is seen all smiles for the camera. Katrina captioned the photos, ‘A little dance , dher saara pyaar …. Happiest birthday my (heart emoji)’.

As soon as the actress shared the post, her friends and fans showered love in the comment section. While one of her fans wrote, ‘Please we a need a video of this dance too’, another one added, ‘Ek hi dil hai . Kitni baar jetoge dono’. A fan also commented, ‘Adorable you guys Stay Blessed’.