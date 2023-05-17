scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vicky Kaushal holding Katrina Kaif in his arms is the best photo shared on his birthday

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 35th birthday on his birthday his pretty wife Katrina Kaif posted a picture from the actor's birthday celebrations.

By Pooja Tiwari
vicky kaushal
vicky kaushal

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 35th birthday on his birthday his pretty wife Katrina Kaif posted a picture from the actor’s birthday celebrations.

The first photo in the post is a black-and-white photo of Vicky and Katrina where they have been captured candidly by the camera while dancing. In the second photo, the couple is seen all smiles for the camera. Katrina captioned the photos, ‘A little dance , dher saara pyaar …. Happiest birthday my (heart emoji)’.

As soon as the actress shared the post, her friends and fans showered love in the comment section. While one of her fans wrote, ‘Please we a need a video of this dance too’, another one added, ‘Ek hi dil hai . Kitni baar jetoge dono’. A fan also commented, ‘Adorable you guys Stay Blessed’.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam to end suspense over their film's title on May 18
This May Also Interest You
News

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam to end suspense over their film's title on May 18

Sports

IPL 2023: Most frustrating thing is not sticking to the already talked plans, says MI bowling coach Bond

Sports

IPL 2023: Ganguly should now be given the role of DC's head coach, says Irfan Pathan

News

Kajol shares AI image of herself, says she resembles her daughter Nysa

News

Adhyayan Suman: For the first time I am getting calls for my singing

Technology

Qlik acquires data management solution provider Talend

Technology

India sees 4-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan goes desi wearing a traditional lehenga at Cannes 2023

News

Sebastian Maniscalco says 'About My Father' is an ode to his real-life father Salvo Maniscalco

News

‘Extraction 2’ trailer out: Chris Hemsworth will return as Rake on June 16

News

Atif Aslam says, 2023 is extremely special with arrival of his baby girl

Sports

Five-star performance from Ambernath United Atlanta FC sends them top of the table

Sports

Abu Dhabi T10's New York Strikers enters Lanka Premier League as Colombo Strikers

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record

Health & Lifestyle

Decoded: Why does air pollution affect your lungs?

Health & Lifestyle

Apple flagship retails stores in India give accessibility top priority

News

Shah Rukh Khan hosts US Ambassador to India in ‘Mannat’, he says: ‘Learning more about film industry in Mumbai’

News

Timothee Chalamet talks about why he took up 'Wonka' role

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US