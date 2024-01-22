Vicky Kaushal: 'Sam Bahadur' is not just a film, but a shared journey

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who plays the character of Sam Manekshaw in the biographical war drama film ‘Sam Bahadur’ said it is not just a film, but a shared journey.

The film is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the war biopic chronicles the extraordinary life of Sam Manekshaw, from his early days of being the chief of army staff to his well-deserved retirement, exploring the milestones and triumphs of his illustrious journey.

Talking about the same, the ‘Uri’ fame actor expressed: “Portraying the character of Sam Manekshaw has been an incredible journey filled with great pride and honour. Stepping into the shoes of such a brave and celebrated personality comes with immense responsibility, and I am grateful for the love and support that fans have showered upon the character during its theatrical release.”

“The film’s digital premiere on ZEE5 will help the story reach a wider audience hence, I am proud to present Sam Bahadur on the 75th Republic Day as a tribute to the undying spirit of our nation. It’s not just a film; it’s a shared journey with the audience, and I hope they find inspiration in this remarkable story,” added Vicky.

‘Sam Bahadur’ explores the highs and lows in Sam Manekshaw’s illustrious career and his journey to becoming the first Indian Army Officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Director Meghna Gulzar said: “Creating this biographical drama film has been a life-changing experience for me, and I consider it to be a blessing. The story of Sam Bahadur will serve as a great inspiration for all who witness it.”

“From the very beginning, I knew Vicky Kaushal was the perfect fit for the role, seamlessly slipping into the character with unparalleled authenticity and dedication. I firmly believe that ideals and role models are timeless, and if someone has lived a life of truth, righteousness, and integrity, that can never go out of style or time,” added Meghna.

This biopic sheds light on Manekshaw’s unparalleled contributions, showcasing his valour, strategic brilliance, and unwavering dedication to the nation.

The film also delves into the intricate dynamics of military and political relations, adding depth to the narrative and providing a comprehensive understanding of Sam Manekshaw’s impactful contributions to the nation.

Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 shared: “This film is a compelling tribute to a true hero. Our collaboration with Ronnie Screwvala Productions has been exceptional, and it has helped us offer back-to-back patriotic films like Tejas and Sam Bahadur.”

The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP production, ‘Sam Bahadur’ will stream on ZEE5 from January 26.