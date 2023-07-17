scorecardresearch
Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse from Katrina Kaif’s 40th birthday and said that he is in awe of her magic everyday. 

Vicky took to Instagram to wish his wife and shared photos, where he and Katrina can be seen by the sea.

The two were seen posing romantically as they looked into each others’ eyes.

The actor captioned: “In awe of your magic… every day. Happy Birthday my love!”

Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal took to the comment section and dropped three heart emojis after seeing the beautiful photographs from their birthday getaway.

Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan and the couple later held a reception in Mumbai.

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the third instalment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise, which is slated to release on Diwali 2023. She will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zara.

Vicky will be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ directed by Meghna Gulzar.

