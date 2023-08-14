scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer ‘The Great Indian Family’ to release on this date

National crush Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'The Great Indian Family' by Yash Raj Films, is all set to release on September 22.

By Agency News Desk
Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer 'The Great Indian Family' to release on this date
Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer 'The Great Indian Family' to release on this date

National crush Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’ by Yash Raj Films, is all set to release on September 22. The film is directed by Vijay Shankar Acharya. It is set in the heartland of India and will revolve around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control.

Vicky gave audiences a sneak-peek into his madcap family in a hilarious release date announcement video today that sets up the film to be a fun watch for everyone.

Vicky has given spectacular performances in films like Uri, Masaan, Raazi, Sanju, Sardar Udham, Manmarziyaan, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, to name a few.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, which is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to become Field Marshal.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Salman, Bhagyashree to launch Rajveer, Paloma's title track from 'Dono'
Next article
Dibyendu Bhattacharya starts shooting for third season of 'Undekhi'
This May Also Interest You
News

Dibyendu Bhattacharya starts shooting for third season of 'Undekhi'

News

Salman, Bhagyashree to launch Rajveer, Paloma's title track from 'Dono'

Sports

I asked Zak for a pair of size 11 shoes so I could play my debut ODI match: Ishant Sharma

News

‘Goldfish’ announces the release of its melodious album

Health & Lifestyle

New immunotherapy drugs show promise for cancer treatment

News

‘The Marvels’ is director Nia DaCosta’s entertaining fix for ‘superhero fatigue’

Sports

Ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Senanayake banned from leaving country over match fixing charges

Health & Lifestyle

Digital concussion headset shows when athletes can safely return to play

Technology

Jio announces rollout of 5G-based connectivity using 26 GHz mmWave spectrum

News

Jiya Shankar says her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was a mental roller coaster

Sports

Baku World Championship: Indian shooters start campaign with sights on Olympic quotas

Technology

Cybercriminals using 'EvilProxy' phishing kit to target exec: Report

Technology

Hyundai partners Chinese EV firm for charging services in China

Lyrics

Jawan – Chaleya Song Lyrics starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara

Sports

Injuries force England fast bowler Steven Finn to retire from all forms of cricket

Sports

Naveen Rathi, Anshul, Arihaan win IGU’s Chandigarh junior event

Sports

Diksha finishes life best T-21 in a Major at Women’s Open

News

Aafreen Dabestani on co-star Krishna Kaul: 'We've bonded during rehearsals, breaks'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US