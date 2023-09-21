scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vicky Kaushal talks about ‘TGIF’ cast: ‘We all fed off each other’s energies’

Vicky Kaushal said that he is grateful to have worked with some of the best actors of India in this film.

By Agency News Desk
Vicky Kaushal talks about ‘TGIF’ cast ‘We all fed off each other's energies’
Vicky Kaushal talks about ‘TGIF’ cast ‘We all fed off each other's energies’ _ pic courtesy instagram

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who will soon be seen in the  upcoming family entertainer The Great Indian Family (TGIF), said that he is grateful to have worked with some of the best actors of India in this film. Vicky said: “In this movie, I had the opportunity to work with some of the finest actors of our country today.”

“For any actor of my generation, it’s incredibly exciting to perform alongside notable and seasoned actors like Kumud Mishra ji, Manoj Pahwa ji, Yashpal Sharma ji, Sadiya Ji, and Alka Ji. I also had great chemistry with Srishti, Bhuvan, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh, and Bharti Ji.”

He added: “We all fed off each other’s energies, making it a truly enjoyable experience for me on the movie set. One of the greatest joys for me was coming together with an ensemble cast like this, which featured seasoned actors and new-age actors all coming together to create one synergy.”

Vicky further shared: “It’s inspiring to watch them perform, and it also helps you deliver your own role more effectively. I felt creatively satisfied every time I was on the set of TGIF.”

YRF’s ‘The Great Indian Family’, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is set to release this September 22.

Img. SourceVicky Kaushal
0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tom Hanks says he would clean toilets to make it to outer space
Next article
Sara Ali Khan goes for Ganpati darshan at Kartik Aaryan’s house
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US