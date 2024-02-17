HomeBollywoodNews

Vicky Kaushal works out with arm sling, says ‘recovery mode on’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has pushed the envelope for fitness by working out wearing an arm sling.

The actor then revealed that the recovery mode is on.

Vicky shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen doing crunches with a weight on his back. His arm seems to be fractured as it has an arm sling.

“When we cant run… We Walk… We don’t stop,” he captioned the clip, where he is seen finding it difficult to complete the set with one arm, yet he does it.

The next is a video, where he is seen in a closed glass cabin and has “110 degreec, recovery mode on.”

Vicky injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Chhava’, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, ‘Chhava’, the film is a period drama, where Vicky will be seen playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

‘Chhava’ marks the second collaboration between Utekar and Vicky. The two have previously worked in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

Vicky will also be seen working with Anand Tiwari. The yet-untitled film also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

–IANS

dc/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
