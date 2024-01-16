HomeBollywoodNews

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi tease fans with cryptic announcement

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi shared a cryptic post about an upcoming project, leaving the fans buzzing with excitement and speculation.

By Agency News Desk
Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi tease fans with cryptic announcement
Pratik Gandhi | Vidya Balan

Bollywood stars Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi have shared a cryptic post on the social media about an upcoming project, leaving the fans buzzing with excitement and speculation. Vidya and Pratik took to their respective social media handles, and shared an image which seems to be a mathematical equation, with the sum of two and two equating to a heart.

The post has a simple yet intriguing caption: “Do aur do milenge. Pyaar ke raaz khulenge! Tomorrow at 11 am, wait for it!”

The anticipation is palpable as fans speculate about the possible announcement set to be unveiled on January 17.

Fans wrote: “OMG is it your next film”, “so exciting”.

Another user said: “can’t wait”, while one said: “new movie with Vidya Balan”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya was last seen in ‘Neeyat’. Pratik was last seen in web series ‘Scoop’, and Gujarati movie ‘Vaahlam Jaao Ne’. He has ‘Phule’, ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’, and ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’ in the piepline.

