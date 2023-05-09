scorecardresearch
Vidyut Jammwal visits Golden Temple, cleans utensils for seva

Ahead of the release of his maiden production 'IB 71', Vidyut Jammwal visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings and also did seva, cleaning the utensils.

Ahead of the release of his maiden production ‘IB 71’, Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings and also did seva, during which he was seen cleaning the utensils. Vidyut was seen praying at the temple after which he did seva dressed in an all white ensemble.

The ‘Commando’ star is also expected to visit the Wagah Border and pay his respect to those who serve the nation.

Directed by the National-Award winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, ‘IB 71’ is headlined and produced by Vidyut Jammwal. It tells the story of the Ganga hijack of 1971, which helped India gain a strategic advantage over Pakistan.

‘IB 71’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa.

The film is produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed, and co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. The film is directed by national award winner Sankalp Reddy with the story by Aditya Shastri and the screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 12.

