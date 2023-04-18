scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vidyut Jammwal on ‘IB 71’: Was my personal urge to bring the stories of the unsung heroes to the world

Bollywood action star and producer Vidyut Jammwal is all set to don the uniform for his upcoming spy thriller 'IB 71'.

By Agency News Desk
Vidyut Jammwal on 'IB 71': Was my personal urge to bring the stories of the unsung heroes to the world
Vidyut Jammwal on 'IB 71': Was my personal urge to bring the stories of the unsung heroes to the world

Bollywood action star and producer Vidyut Jammwal is all set to don the uniform for his upcoming spy thriller ‘IB 71’. He says being an army kid he has seen the lives of the unsung heroes up-close and it was his personal urge to bring their stories to the world.

Vidyut said: “Being an army kid I have seen the lives of our unsung heroes up-close and it was my personal urge to bring their stories to the world. Producing a film that puts the intelligence bureau at the centre of the narrative is my way of paying tribute to their sacrifices and contributions.”

The film talks about how our Indian Intelligence Bureau in a secret mission, outwitted the entire enemy establishment and gave our armed forces the required advantages to face the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

‘The Ghazi Attack’ director Sankalp Reddy shares: “Vidyut was keen that we make the film exactly the way we had envisioned it. Moreover, even though he is a first-time producer, it never felt like that.”

“The entire crew was impressed with the way Vidyut not only fleshed out his role but also slipped into the role of a producer seamlessly.”

‘IB 71’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment.

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Abbas Sayyed, co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. The film is directed by national award winner Sankalp Reddy with the story by Aditya Shastri and the screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 12.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Salman Khan has a message for SidNaaz fans
Next article
Biopic 'Sumo Didi' follows story of India's only female Sumo wrestler, Hetal Dave
This May Also Interest You
News

When Salman Khan treated Jassie Gill like ‘younger brother’

Technology

Truecaller Live Caller ID now available for premium subscribers on iPhones

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB

Health & Lifestyle

Srinath Perur to head jury for Rs 25-lakh JCB Prize for Literature 2023

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 11,109 new Covid cases

Sports

IPL 2023: Disney Star elated with the response, says 30.7 cr viewers tuned in for first 10 matches

Technology

Twitter to allow users trade stocks, crypto

News

Jeremy Renner makes triumphant return at 'Rennervations' premiere

Technology

Twitter users face issues with replying to Tweets on web

Technology

YouTube begins presales of NFL Sunday Ticket, costs $249 for season

Sports

Neeraj Chopra to begin Diamond League defence in Doha

Health & Lifestyle

Here's the right way to eat chia seeds

News

Shweta Basu Prasad’s short-film ‘Retake’ to be premiered at The New York Indian Film Festival

Fashion and Lifestyle

Suhana Khan flaunts her beauty in red pantsuit as she becomes the brand ambassador for beauty brand

Technology

WhatsApp's new security feature to double check if it's really you

News

Spotify to shut its music guessing game 'Heardle'

Sports

IPL 2023: David Warner still scoring runs; going to be an Orange Cap contender, says Eoin Morgan

Health & Lifestyle

New implantable device shrinks pancreatic tumours

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US