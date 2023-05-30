scorecardresearch
Vignesh Shivan gets clicked with Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja while cheering for Chennai Super Kings

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan was seen attending the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he also posed for pictures with with MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Raviba Jadeja.

Held in Ahmedabad on Monday, the IPL final match was between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures, which he captioned: “CSK for life”.

He also shared a video as he sat along with cricketers and their wives during the final moments. In the clip, he was seen all excited during the last ball.

Vignesh captioned it: “In the various moments of life I shall cherish forever! This has a special place! #CSK winnnnnnnnnnn what else do we need ! The longest finals played ever! Waited for a couple of days and witnessed one of the greatest games ever played.”

–IANS

dc/svn/

