scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vijay Varma's 'Dahaad' character oozes reptile-like energy

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Vijay Varma worked closely with the costume designer of the series ‘Dahaad’ to ensure that even in his costume, he exudes the mysterious energy surrounding his role of Anand. He said that he wanted the base of his character on reptile-like energy.

The actor said, “The outfits were very meticulously designed. The costume designer, Smriti Chauhan, worked very closely with me, because I felt and wanted to base my character on a reptile-like energy.”

“So all my shirts have a vertical pattern on front or back to create an illusion like a chameleon or a snake. This is one of the improvisations that I did with my character, apart from digging deeper into watching crime-thriller documentaries suggested by Reema to understand the psyche of Anand.”

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as executive producers. The eight-episode series all set to release on May 12 on Prime Video.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje unavailable for DC's match against RCB due to personal emergency
Next article
Sonali Bendre: I am a very scared dancer, but always wanted to learn
This May Also Interest You
News

Sonali Bendre: I am a very scared dancer, but always wanted to learn

Sports

IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje unavailable for DC's match against RCB due to personal emergency

Sports

KKR captain's wife stalked and harassed in Delhi, one arrested

News

Akshay, Tiger and Prithviraj's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' blocks Eid 2024

Technology

Scientists say advanced aliens may soon detect life on Earth

Sports

Newly-appointed support staff members Rhett Halkett, Alan Tan arrive in India

Sports

'We are still waiting for girls' statement to be recorded before magistrate,' alleges Sakshi Malik

Health & Lifestyle

WHO sacks top Covid origin investigator over sexual misconduct

News

Rohit Roy on 'KKK13': Don't see it as a reality show, I see it as an adrenaline rush

News

Singer Shaan to make his acting debut with musical 'Music School'

News

Dalip Tahhil: Spent months researching Zulfiqar Bhutto's life, mannerisms, speech patterns

Technology

vivo X90 Pro: Outstanding camera device for photo enthusiasts in India

Technology

Rapid continues downsizing efforts, lays off additional 70 workers

News

Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi and Urvashi Dholakia share how TV changed their lives

Technology

Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for Workspace accounts

News

Kartik Aaryan pens an emotional note as his mother beats breast cancer

Technology

Satellite imagery suggests new construction near N.Korea's satellite launch station

News

Katrina Kaif reveals pregnancy plans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US