Vikrant Massey-starrer '12th Fail' to release on October 27

Actor Vikrant Massey's upcoming film '12th Fail' based on the best-selling book of the same name, is all set to release in theatres on October 27.

By Agency News Desk
Production company Zee Studios took to Twitter to announce the release date.

The tweet read: “Inspired by a true story and the real stories of millions of Indians, ’12th Fail’ is based on the best-selling book of the same name. For the first time, Zee Studios and producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra have come together to present this film worldwide.”

The tweet mentioned that it is one of the most important films ever made in India. “Transformative”, “hard-hitting” and “deeply moving” – ’12th Fail’ is being described as one of the most important films ever made in India. An absolute must watch! ’12th Fail’ releases in cinemas worldwide on 27th October.”

According to reports, it is inspired by the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.

The film is helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film has been adapted from Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel of the same name.

