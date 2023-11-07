Vipin Sharma on his first writer credit in 'PI Meena': 'Fantastic accomplishment'

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Vipin Sharma, who has made his debut as a writer with crime-detective series ‘PI Meena’, called it the most surreal experience of his life.

The actor is known for his performances in ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, and ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’.

Talking about his dual role in the series, Vipin said: “Working on PI Meena has been one of the most surreal experiences of my life. There was no virus in sight while we were writing it. I constantly thought about the Spanish flu and other pandemics and thought all that was never going to happen to us. It was so far in the past.”

“And then by the time we were around the last episode the virus struck and what I thought was fiction started to become an ugly, horrific reality. The shoot began during the second wave. I had just returned from Indonesia, where I had spent five months filming a film with Dev Patel in the safest place possible! Kolkata was a whole different story,” he shared.

The actress added: “Fear was written all over the place. Fortunately, things got better and the shoot was completed. And now, ‘PI Meena’ appears to be a fantastic accomplishment both as an actor and a writer, given what we all went through to complete it.”

‘PI Meena’ follows the edge-of-your-seat investigation by a young and troubled private detective who gets drawn into an unfathomable whirlwind of deception and unending conspiracies, while being torn between her life and her dogged dedication to solving an unsolvable mystery.

Created by Arindam Mitra and directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, the series stars Tanya Maniktala in the titular role, along with Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vipin Sharma, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

It is streaming on Prime Video.

