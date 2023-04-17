scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vipul Shah on 'Crimes Aaj Kal': 'Social media spurs crime'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Director and producer Vipul Shah spoke about his show ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ and what makes it different from other crime dramas. He also shared his experience working with Vikrant Massey.

He said: “‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ is very different from other crime shows because it targets youth and focuses on their issues and crimes. The show addresses the people who get influenced by social media, lose their path in the dark world of crime. It holds their perception and temperament and also the host is very vulnerable, coming in front of an audience as a brother and friend. The role of the host which is majorly different from other shows is what makes ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ a unique concept.”

Vipul is known for directing movies like ‘Aankhen’, ‘Waqt: The Race Against Time’, ‘Namastey London’, ‘London Dreams’, ‘Action Replayy’, and many more.

About working with Vikrant, he said: “It is a pleasure working with Vikrant because he is a much-grounded person and a versatile actor. He doesn’t do anything without any purpose, and he actually thinks before he speaks every line. With a thorough and keen check, he went deep inside every story before narrating it. I think he contributed beautifully to the show and he is being appreciated for it as well.”

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment and directed by Subbu, ‘Crimes Aaj Kal’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Blackpink tops the bill at Coachella mainstage, makes history with headline act
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Pfizer's new bivalent mRNA Covid booster vax highly effective: Lancet

Technology

Amazon, Google CEOs 'hint' at more layoffs amid economic meltdown

Sports

All India FIDE Rating Chess: Ishaan continues giant killing spree, in joint lead

Technology

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G on April 17 in India

News

Taylor Swift invited to be Tampa Mayor for a day during The Eras Tour

News

Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' depicts life of an ambitious immigrant

Technology

Microsoft brings Snapchat lenses to Teams

News

Beyonce rents Europe's largest indoor arena to rehearse 'groundbreaking' world tour

Technology

Most Indians still store financial passwords in smartphones, finds report

Sports

IPL 2023: We need to put runs on the board, says Ganguly as DC remain winless in four matches

Sports

Champions League: Haaland makes history as Man City dominate Bayern

Technology

Dry sunny weather in J&K today: MeT office

News

Mohanlal in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ first look

Sports

India overpower Uzbekistan 3-0 in Billie Jean King Cup 2023

News

William Shatner to lead 'Stars On Mars' competition series

Technology

Infosys posts Rs 24,108 crore net, recommends dividend of Rs 17.50

News

'Layi hayat aaye qaza le chali chale': The life and legend of K.L. Saigal

Sports

Super Cup: NorthEast United upset Mumbai City to throw Group D wide open

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US