Vipul Shah on imparting commando training to underprivileged women

'The Kerala Story' maker Vipul Shah and his team are aiming to empower women, especially underprivileged ones by giving them commando training.

Vipul Shah on imparting commando training to underprivileged women
Vipul Shah on imparting commando training to underprivileged women

‘The Kerala Story’ maker Vipul Shah and his team are aiming to empower women, especially underprivileged ones by giving them commando training.

Talking about the same, he said: “Women are extremely strong but over the years, our society has taken their power. So any attempt made by anyone to give women their strength back should always be welcomed, encouraged and that is why we have decided to go and visit these tribal girls.

“These girls are very brave and they are learning self-defense techniques and preparing for the challenges ahead of them. We want to see how they learn, what they learn. I am looking forward to spending some time with them.”

‘The Kerala Story’ is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.

The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director, and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.

