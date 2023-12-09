Saturday, December 9, 2023
BollywoodNews

Vishal Mishra: Reuniting with Sandeep Reddy Vanga post ‘Kabir Singh’ had to be extraordinary

Vishal Mishra has had a string of chartbuster hits in 2023 including hits 'Gadar 2' and 'Animal'.

Reuniting with Sandeep Reddy Vanga post ‘Kabir Singh’ had to be extraordinary _pic courtesy news agency
Renowned singer-composer Vishal Mishra has had a string of chartbuster hits in 2023 including hits ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Animal’. He said that reuniting with Sandeep Reddy Vanga post ‘Kabir Singh’ had to be something extraordinary.

As Vishal turns a year older, he expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and appreciation he has received.

He said: “The year 2023 has been extremely special. Love is what I have always known and that’s what I write with and about. To see that getting so much love in return from the audience, is just too overwhelming. Be it Gadar 2, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Bawaal or Animal, each song has been special to me and to be loved for them all, just takes that to another level.”

Vishal Mishra’s latest chartbuster, ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from the latest blockbuster ‘Animal’, has been a massive hit.

Reflecting on the humongous response, Vishal added: “The song Pehle Bhi Main is just too special for me and with the way Animal has been performing and the love its music has been getting, it has just become all the more better.”

“Reuniting with Sandeep Reddy Vanga post Kabir Singh had to be something extraordinary and I am glad that Pehle Bhi Main turned out that way. It feels great to extend our success streak to 3 for 3 with Kaise Hua, Pehla Pyaar and now Pehle Bhi Main.”

