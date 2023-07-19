scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi to release 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Director Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for ‘The Kashmir Files’, is now set to release an original series titled ‘Kashmir Files Unreported’ along with his wife, producer-actor Pallavi Joshi.

The director has said that the series aims to tell the uncomfortable truth about the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits in true form.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced the release of the original, ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ and wrote on social media: “PRESENTING: A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED. Be ready to cry.”

While the movie became an unexpected superhit it also became a hotly debated political topic of much controversy as the topic itself polarised people. Many called it the ‘unheard or willfully ignored truth’ while others called it as a mixture of ‘half truths and lies’ and labeled it as a propaganda.

Despite facing its fair share of skepticism, with many still questioning its accuracy and portrayal of events, the movie succeeded financially and also resonated with the audiences.

As viewers continue to engage with its compelling narrative, the film’s call for empathy, justice, and unity remains a powerful force in shaping societal perspectives on what is one of modern India’s darkest chapters.

Talking about the ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’, producer and actress Pallavi Joshi said, “When we made ‘The Kashmir Files’, it was a three hour long film but it was only the tip of the iceberg. And when a section of society started saying that this is untrue, this is fake, we realised that the truth in its true and naked form needs to come out in front of people.”

She continued: “So here we are presenting ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ which shows you the extensive research we have gone through. And you can hear the stories of unimaginable horror and terror that these Pandits have gone through. So it’s a serial that every Indian should watch and know what Kashmir means to us.”

In the meantime, Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are preparing for the release of their new film ‘The Vaccine War’. ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ will come soon on ZEE5.

–IANS

anv/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Punjab Police seize 13.7 lakh pharma opioids capsules, tablets
Next article
Netizens slam Margot Robbie for using native Aussie accent during ‘Barbie’ promotional tour
This May Also Interest You
News

Mohan Agashe says his professions of acting, psychiatry bring 'bilateral symmetry' in life

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to open campaign against Pakistan on Sep 2 in Kandy (ld)

News

'The Wheel of Time 2' trailer brings in drama, action, romance and emotional weight

News

Pankaj Dheer to play double role in 'Ajooni'

News

Raj Kundra’s experience in Arthur Road jail gets a movie, businessman to make debut

News

Madonna returns to social media after health scare

News

Saswata Chatterjee plays cop in Bengali streaming series 'Abar Proloy'

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy

News

Samantha shares pics from spiritual retreat, says 'meditative state is my powerful source of strength'

Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Wanted to pitch the ball in right area; allow surface to do rest, says Jemimah on her four-fer

News

Netizens slam Margot Robbie for using native Aussie accent during ‘Barbie’ promotional tour

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab Police seize 13.7 lakh pharma opioids capsules, tablets

Technology

GST officials search UpGrad offices, edtech unicorn says 'routine survey'

News

Hollywood strikers green light 39 indie projects after confirming they have no links with AMPTP

Sports

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa dispels questions on corruption at Zim Afro T10

News

Shruti Hassan says she has trouble fitting in but is still a proud ‘weirdo’, in new poetic rhyme

Sports

Korea Open: Sindhu, Srikanth crash out in opener; Prannoy advances to second round

News

Daisy Shah to prove 'KKK 13' is not just about 'luck'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US