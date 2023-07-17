Vivek Jaitly makes dream debut with ‘Vash’

In the realm of self-discovery and purpose, Vivek Jaitly understood from a young age that he possessed a special gift, setting him apart from his schoolmates and friends in terms of his unique perspective on life. His passion for writing poetry ignited at an early age and served as the catalyst for his artistic journey. Pursuing his love for exploration in various artistic fields, Vivek completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Mass Communication, setting the stage for a diverse career spanning acting, modelling, anchoring, and voiceovers.

Vivek Jaitly embarks on his dream debut in the Bollywood film industry with the highly anticipated movie, ‘Vash: Possessed by the Obsessed’. This action-packed supernatural horror film showcases Vivek’s versatility as an actor, as he fearlessly tackles intense high-action scenes. Despite facing challenges along the way, including a fractured wrist during the filming process, Vivek’s unwavering determination and divine intervention propelled him forward, leading him to secure this role through a rigorous audition process.

Vivek reflects on his journey thus far as a roller coaster ride. Starting in the industry without any influential connections or godfathers, he faced the daunting challenge of finding his place. Nevertheless, he persevered, demonstrating tremendous resilience in the face of uncertainty.

As an actor and model, Vivek has had the privilege of starring in numerous music videos alongside renowned legendary singers such as Master Saleem, Mannat Noor, Mohammad Irfaan and other trending singers like Renuka Panwar Raju Punjabi and many more. His latest songs have gained significant popularity on YouTube, captivating audiences with their infectious melodies.

In the realm of modelling, Vivek has graced the pages of various print campaigns and appeared in commercials for both national and international brands. His versatile looks and ability to embody different characters have made him a sought-after model in the industry.

Not limited to the screen, Vivek has also showcased his talent as a voice-over artist, lending his voice to radio jingles, TV commercials, YouTube stories, and even narrating captivating documentaries for National Geographic Hindi. His ability to captivate listeners with his storytelling skills has earned him recognition and admiration.

Vivek’s remarkable journey serves as a testament to the power of talent, resilience, and unwavering passion. While navigating the complex landscape of the entertainment industry, he emphasizes the importance of education, which not only nurtures one’s creative aspirations but also provides the necessary financial stability to support their dreams. Throughout his career, Vivek has been fortunate to have the unwavering support of his family, further fuelling his drive to succeed.

