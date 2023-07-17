scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Vivek Jaitly makes dream debut with ‘Vash’

Vivek Jaitly makes dream debut on silver screen with action-packed supernatural horror film 'Vash: Possessed by the obsessed'

By Editorial Desk
Vivek Jaitly makes dream debut with 'Vash'
Vivek Jaitly | Vash

In the realm of self-discovery and purpose, Vivek Jaitly understood from a young age that he possessed a special gift, setting him apart from his schoolmates and friends in terms of his unique perspective on life. His passion for writing poetry ignited at an early age and served as the catalyst for his artistic journey. Pursuing his love for exploration in various artistic fields, Vivek completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Mass Communication, setting the stage for a diverse career spanning acting, modelling, anchoring, and voiceovers.

Vivek Jaitly embarks on his dream debut in the Bollywood film industry with the highly anticipated movie, ‘Vash: Possessed by the Obsessed’. This action-packed supernatural horror film showcases Vivek’s versatility as an actor, as he fearlessly tackles intense high-action scenes. Despite facing challenges along the way, including a fractured wrist during the filming process, Vivek’s unwavering determination and divine intervention propelled him forward, leading him to secure this role through a rigorous audition process.

Vivek reflects on his journey thus far as a roller coaster ride. Starting in the industry without any influential connections or godfathers, he faced the daunting challenge of finding his place. Nevertheless, he persevered, demonstrating tremendous resilience in the face of uncertainty.

As an actor and model, Vivek has had the privilege of starring in numerous music videos alongside renowned legendary singers such as Master Saleem, Mannat Noor, Mohammad Irfaan and other trending singers like Renuka Panwar Raju Punjabi and many more. His latest songs have gained significant popularity on YouTube, captivating audiences with their infectious melodies.

In the realm of modelling, Vivek has graced the pages of various print campaigns and appeared in commercials for both national and international brands. His versatile looks and ability to embody different characters have made him a sought-after model in the industry.

Not limited to the screen, Vivek has also showcased his talent as a voice-over artist, lending his voice to radio jingles, TV commercials, YouTube stories, and even narrating captivating documentaries for National Geographic Hindi. His ability to captivate listeners with his storytelling skills has earned him recognition and admiration.

Vivek’s remarkable journey serves as a testament to the power of talent, resilience, and unwavering passion. While navigating the complex landscape of the entertainment industry, he emphasizes the importance of education, which not only nurtures one’s creative aspirations but also provides the necessary financial stability to support their dreams. Throughout his career, Vivek has been fortunate to have the unwavering support of his family, further fuelling his drive to succeed.

Vivek Jaitly marks his dream debut with the electrifying film “Vash: Possessed by the Obsessed,” his talent, dedication, and remarkable journey are set to leave an indelible mark on the silver screen. Guided by the right direction and supported by his loved ones, Vivek Jaitly paves the way for an exciting future in the world of entertainment.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Daily use on Meta Threads drops by 50% amid new sign-up surge
Next article
Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns
This May Also Interest You
News

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas' locked for Dec 15 release

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells at Elvish Yadav saying ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ after he calls him ‘Bewakoof ka baccha’

News

'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' begins its shoot with Dibakar Banerjee at the helm

Technology

Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report

Sports

The rise of the next superstar of tennis: Sachin, Nadal, others hail Alcaraz for Wimbledon triumph

News

Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for 'Kohrra' was discovering the land through new lens

Sports

Women’s cricket: The recent team announcement for Asian Games is perplexing (Column: Left-hand view)

News

Mohan Agashe says 'Do Gubbare' celebrates great connections coming from unexpected places

News

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

Sports

Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D’Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night

News

Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

News

Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'

Sports

Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon is something that I dreamt about since I started playing: Alcaraz

Technology

Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns

Technology

Daily use on Meta Threads drops by 50% amid new sign-up surge

Technology

Fashion e-commerce brand Styched acquires Flatheads

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US