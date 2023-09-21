Wamiqa’s ‘Charlie Chopra’, Nithya Menen’s ‘Kumari Srimathi’ shine in this week’s OTT lineup

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) As the country is immersed in Ganeshotsav, OTT platforms brings an exciting array of titles for the viewers to binge-watch this week.

From crime drama whodunit series ‘Charlie Chopra’ to slice of life show ‘Hostel Daze 4’ and Nithya Menen starrer comedy drama ‘Kumari Srimathi’, this week’s offerings will delight you, and promise to entertain with a diverse range of captivating content.

Here’s a list of six titles on various OTT platforms that have caught the attention of IANS this week.

‘Kumari Srimathi’

Nithya Menen-starrer upcoming comedy drama series ‘Kumari Srimathi’ is set in a village in East Godavari. It hilariously encapsulates the tribulations in the life of a 30-year-old woman (played by Menen), who challenges stereotypes in a small town riddled with antiquity. It also features Nirupam, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, Naresh, and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Early Monsoon Tales, a web division of Vyjanyanthi Entertainments, and directed by Gomtesh Upadhye, the seven-episode series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on September 28 in Telugu, with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley’

A rich man dead, a town full of suspects, narratives filled with lies and an innocent convict. How will Charlie (Wamiqa Gabbi) navigate through the mystery, when every face hides a secret. National Award winning filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj has adapted Agatha Christie’s novel ‘The Sittaford Mystery’ into a streaming series. It is set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh, and will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her pursuit to uncover a deep mystery.

The series boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam. The series is directed, co-produced, and co-written by Vishal Bhardwaj, and produced in association with Tusk Tale Films and Agatha Christie Limited. Along with Bhardwaj, the show is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan. It will be available to stream on Sony LIV from September 27.

‘Hostel Daze’ season 4

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Abhinav Anand, the six-episode series features Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, and Utsav Sarkar as a group of friends. In the final season, everyone’s favourite gang – Akanksha, Chirag, Rupesh aka Jaat, Jatin Kishore aka Jhantoo, Nabomita, and Ankit – enters the final year of college and gear up for the ‘real world’. Find out what happens as they return to bid final adieu to their crazy hostel and college lives. ‘Hostel Daze 4’ will premiere on Prime Video on September 27.

‘Sex Education’ season 4

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level.

There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind? Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal (Dua Saleh). Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

Over in the US, Maeve (Emma Mackey) is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus. It will release on September 21 on Netflix.

‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’

The series offers a deeper exploration into the intriguing world of spies and assassins who all come together under the infamous hotel, ‘The Continental’. Focusing on the early life of Winston Scott, a key character in the John Wick saga, the series takes us into the compelling setting of New York in the 1970s. An ambiguous character in the series is Cormac, a villainous criminal kingpin who manages The Continental Hotel in New York City, played by Mel Gibson.

It is produced by Lionsgate Television. The series stars Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Michelle Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene. It will premiere on Prime Video on September 22.

‘Clean With Passion For Now’

It is a Korean drama about Jang Sun Gyeol (Yoon Kyun Sang), a wealthy and good-looking man who is extremely afraid of germs. He owns a cleaning company and crosses paths with messy Gil Oh Sol (Kim Yoo Jung) when she joins his company. Oh Sol’s carefree personality clashes with Sun Gyeol’s obsession with cleanliness.

With her help, Sun Gyeol learns to overcome his fears and discovers the power of love. This heartwarming series highlights how love can blossom in unexpected places. It will air in Hindi on MX Player starting September 27.

–IANS

