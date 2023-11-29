‘War 2’ sets its release date for Aug 14, 2025

War 2’, the sequel to the 2019 Hrithik Roshan-starrer blockbuster film ‘War’, has locked its release date. The sequel will take the narrative forward for Hrithik’s character of Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a RAW agent, who was shown to have gone rogue in the first part of the film.

As per a trade source, ‘War 2’ will debut in theatres on August 14, 2025. The film, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the 6th film from the spy universe after ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’ and the recently released Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’.

Hrithik also teased his appearance in ‘Tiger 3’ along with SRK, hinting towards the next movies in the spy-universe.

‘War’, which released in 2019, told the story of Hrithik’s character, who goes rogue to cleanse the intelligence system of the country of traitors and to identify the infiltrator in the elite forces.

The film broke all opening day and weekend box-office records for a Hindi film before it was surpassed by the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’. It eventually emerged as a major success becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019 and the 17th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The film is produced by Yash Raj Films, which recently released the streaming serie ‘The Railway Men’ based on the 1894 Union Carbide gas leak in Bhopal.