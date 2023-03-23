scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

What is Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s initiative SeVVA

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli launch SeVVA - a non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need

By Glamsham Editorial
What is Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's initiative SeVVA
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli SeVVA

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli have decided to merge their respective foundations (Anushka Sharma Foundation & Virat Kohli Foundation) to launch a joint non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli said in a joint statement, “In the words of Kahlil Gibran ‘For in truth it is life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible. SeVVA’s work won’t be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today.”

Meanwhile, Virat will continue to provide scholarships in sports and also sponsoring athletes and Anushka will continue to be involved with animal welfare as she has over the years. Also, the two of them together through SeVVA will be on the lookout to aid areas of concern that benefits society at large.

Previous article
Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'
Next article
Alia Bhatt ‘can’t wait’ as Farhan Akhtar looks for location in Rajasthan for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Tri-nation football: Blue Tigers happy, but focus is on Kyrgyz encounter, says Anirudh Thapa

Sports

Amelia Kerr, Daryl Mitchell clinch top honours at New Zealand Cricket awards

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events, medal tally reaches to four (Ld)

News

Condition of Malayalam actor Innocent still serious

News

Atif Aslam, wife Sara Bharwana welcome baby girl in holy month of Ramzan

News

Alia Bhatt ‘can’t wait’ as Farhan Akhtar looks for location in Rajasthan for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

News

Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

News

Aparshakti Khurana as ‘Binod Das’ in ‘Jubilee’

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events

News

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s mysterious GUMRAAH trailer out now!

Sports

I'm sure Warner will slot back in opening at some stage: Mitchell Marsh

News

Gujarati director Vipul Mehta discusses his Hindi directorial debut

News

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!

News

Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father

News

Zayn Ibad Khan faces a tough time while shooting with 18-month- old baby

News

Gaurav Chopra opens up on working with a transgender actor in 'Rana Naidu'

Health & Lifestyle

Blame your brain for craving for unhealthy, sugary foods

Health & Lifestyle

New HIV-AIDS cases in Japan hit 20-year low

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US