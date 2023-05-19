scorecardresearch
When Inaamulhaq became his buddy Sharib Hashmi's spot boy for a day

Actor Inaamulhaq, who will be seen in the upcoming Vicky Kaushal- Sara Ali Khan-starrer film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', has shared an interesting anecdote about working with his 'Filmistaan' co-actor, Sharib Hashmi.

By Agency News Desk
Inaamulhaq and Sharib share a close bond having worked together in the National Award-winning film ‘Filmistaan’. Both of them started off as writers who then turned into actors. 10 years down the line, their friendship is stronger than ever.

Walking down the memory lane, Inaamulhaq shared: “This is my fifth film with Sharib Hashmi. We first met on the sets of ‘Filmistaan’ and relate to each other as we share common backgrounds as professionals having started off as writers. We don’t have any scenes together in ‘Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke’.”

He further mentioned: “So, just to spend a day with him, I told him that I would accompany him on the sets as his spot boy on my day off. I took the duties on the set that day as his boy and everyone was perplexed as to what was happening but that’s the best part about our friendship, there’s no place for ego in this friendship.”

Inaamulhaq also opened up about being very selective with regards to his work despite the huge demand from his fans. The actor maintained that he has always prioritised good stories and he values the quality.

He said: “In the last 10 years, I have done mostly 10-12 significant characters counting web series like ‘Maharani’. It’s a deliberate attempt on my part in order to prevent getting typecast because unfortunately, in our industry, you start getting the similar kind of work if your previous work gets clicks with the audience at large.”

“When you start being selective about your work, it always comes with the risk of upsetting a few people because saying no comes at a cost. But, I made that choice because I can’t do it as a monotonous job, I have always wanted to do good work and be a part of good stories, stories that make a difference. I always put an effort to pick roles that help me grow as an actor. Having said that, I’m rescheduling and replanning to do more roles which are relatable and stay with the audience,” he added.

His filmography comes off as well-rounded with a good mix of mainstream films and the films that are high on the content value. The actor said that it has been a conscious effort on his part to keep a healthy mix of commercial and meaningful films in his body of work.

He said: “I have done both mainstream cinema with big stars ‘Airlift’, ‘Jolly LLB 2’ or the recent Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, and content-driven cinema like ‘Filmistaan’ or ‘Nakkash’. The biggest difference between these lines of cinema is the flow of money, mainstream films come with the luxury of a smooth making process while the content-driven medium budget films face several challenges on the operational front, such films can only be made with the right script, right team and right passion.”

“I would like to say there should always be a co-existence between all kinds of cinema, it keeps the economy of the industry in check and also helps the audience evolve,” he concluded.

