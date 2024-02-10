When Nora Fatehi fell down while on roller-blades, cried ‘like a baby’

HomeBollywoodNews

Nora Fatehi recollected an incident from the shoot where she was severely injured while shooting an action sequence.

Actress Nora Fatehi, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming theatrical movie ‘Crakk’, recollected an incident from the shoot where she was severely injured while shooting an action sequence. The actress along with the starcast of ‘Crakk’ spoke with the media at the film’s trailer launch at a multiplex in the Andheri area of Mumbai.

She shared an incident where she was on roller-blades and was tied with a rope to her waist and Vidyut being tied at the other end of the rope.

She said, “I fell down while on roller-blades. Now, there was a rope which was tied to both Vidyut and I. Vidyut was in the front navigation on roller-blades, and I was at the back. Suddenly, I lost balance and fell down. However, Vidyut being in the front did not realise that I had fallen down. So, he kept moving ahead and I was dragged by him through the rope.”

The actress further mentioned that though she put up a brave front for the unit, later she cried in her vanity “like a baby”.

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, the film, written and directed by Aditya Datt, is set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.

