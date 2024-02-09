When Nora Fatehi was narrated ‘Crakk’ on Zoom call while en route to Ooty

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Nora Fatehi, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming theatrical movie ‘Crakk’, has shared how she came on board for the film. Nora shared that she became a part of the film at the last moment.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of her upcoming film’s trailer launch at a multiplex in the Andheri area of Mumbai, the actress said she was on her way to Ooty when she received a call for narration from director Aditya Datt.

Recollecting the incident, the actress said: “I was on my way to Ooty when I got a call from Aditya for the narration of this film. It was a Zoom call and I was driving up the hill. While Aditya was giving me the narration, suddenly the call dropped because of no network coverage.”

The actress, who plays an influencer, will be seen opposite action star Vidyut Jammwal in the film.

She further mentioned: “I was so anxious thinking, ‘Oh no! It’s my first film as a lead, and the call dropped, what’s gonna happen now?’. But then when I reached the destination, I connected with him again, and he completed the narration and that’s how I became a part of this film.”

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, the film, written and directed by Aditya Datt, is set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.

–IANS

