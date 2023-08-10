scorecardresearch
When Nushrratt Bharuccha fell headfirst on a marble floor while filming 'Akelli'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Akelli’, recounted an unfortunate incident when she was left injured. It happened during the shoot of an action packed escape scene in the film when she fell hard on the marble floor and felt as if she’s going to have a head concussion.

The intensity of pain was such that she sat right on that spot holding her head, crying for almost half an hour. After getting examined by a doctor, Nushrratt was advised to take rest for a couple of days after which she resumed the shoot.

Recalling what exactly happened, Nushrratt said: “We were shooting for the scene where I try to escape from captivity from ISIS. I fell and hit the marble floor and the pain was so hard that I really thought that I’ve got a concussion and something has been damaged internally.”

The actress shared that the impact was so bad that for a minute she thought she was going to die and it felt like her last moment.

She further mentioned: “I was advised to take it easy for a couple of days and I couldn’t wait to get back to shooting. ‘Akelli’ has truly been a once in a lifetime experience that I will never forget about in my life.”

‘Akelli’, directed by Pranay Meshram, is an emotional thriller that relates the story of the fight for freedom of a young woman.

The film has been produced by Ninad Vaidya, Nitin Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Shashant Shah, and Vicky Sidana of Dashami Studioz, and is set to land in cinemas on August 18.

Agency News Desk
