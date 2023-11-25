When Vidhu Vinod Chopra lent his voice to a dog

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared a funny anecdote about his release ’12th Fail’ and said that he lent his voice to a dog’s character in the film. Taking to Instagram, he posted a reel in which he said: “I write, produce, direct. But did you know that I’ve also been a dog in the film?”

Laughing, Vidhu said: “There is this scene where he (Vikrant Massey) is running in the night. Now I wanted this very specific sound of a woof-woof, we couldn’t really find it so I gave the barking sound. (Laughs) So remember this, when you watch the movie and this scene in particular, I was actually the dog here.”

He captioned: “Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s pawsitively entertaining magic meets ‘12th Fail’’s charm!”

This quirky, and weirdly hilarious tidbit of going behind-the-scenes is also a testament to the director’s creative vision of making this as nuanced and detailed as he could, showing his dedication to filmmaking and storytelling.

Based on a true story that draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC exam, ‘12th Fail’ is a story that resonates with many Indians at an emotional level, going beyond the stress regarding studies.

Apart from covering exam preparations, the movie also covers the struggles of all the aspirants, exploring their many personal problems that aspiring students face both at homes as well as in their personal relationships during exam studies. This causes a lot of emotional problems for the students who more often than not end up quitting or enter massive depression.

Ultimately a story of resilience, perseverance, and never giving up, ‘12th Fail’ is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and stars Vikrant Massey, Perry Chabra, Sam Mohan, Palak Lalwani, Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi, Harish Khanna, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles.