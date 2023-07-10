scorecardresearch
Will Smith makes fun of son Jaden for not having kids yet

Will Smith has mocked his son Jaden for not having any children yet.

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood star Will Smith has mocked his son Jaden for not having any children yet.

The ‘King Richard’ actor shared an Instagram post recently to mark the ‘Karate Kid’ star’s 25th birthday but took the opportunity to suggest it was time for him to become a grandfather, reports Female First UK.

The 54-year-old star — who has Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, and Jaden and Willow, 20, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith — shared a black and white photo of him with his arm around his youngest son.

Along with the picture, Will wrote: “Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?! When I was 25 I had a 2 year old… I’m just sayin’… Wha’s up? What you doin’ over there? “BTW, this is my favourite picture of us (sic).”

Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, mocked her son-in-law for his post.

She quipped in the comments: “He’s smarter than you (sic)”.

As per Female First UK, the ‘Girl’s Trip’ actress also shared a birthday tribute to her son, which featured him as a baby smiling as she kissed him, and a more recent photo on the red carpet.

She wrote: “Happy 25th Birthday my sweet, sweet Jaden!”

Jaden recently revealed his mother inspired their family to use psychedelic drugs.

He told the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver: “I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family. It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways.”

Jaden didn’t specify which psychedelics he was referring to, but said they have helped him form stronger relationships with his sister and his half-brother in a “profound” way.

He said: “Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past. But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the (psychedelic) experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that’s profound and beautiful.”

