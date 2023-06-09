scorecardresearch
Working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash' incredible experience artistically: Andy Muschietti

Los Angeles, June 9 (IANS) Director Andy Muschietti has talked about his experience of working with actor Ezra Miller, and the latter’s role as the titular protagonist in ‘The Flash’.

The director said: “Meeting Ezra was an incredible experience artistically and creatively. I think it’s one of my best experiences of working with an actor. And I found out he is an incredible comedian too, which is something that I wasn’t expecting,” he said.

Andy said: “Of course, Ezra conveyed the humour of Barry Allen in previous movies, but this was a standalone film, where Ezra’s not only the protagonist, but he also plays two versions of Barry which was incredibly challenging.”

“When you see Ezra doing it, he makes it look so easy. And it was a privilege to collaborate with him and see his incredible talent,” he added.

Apart from Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ ensemble also includes Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verd, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton.

Warner Bros. Pictures will be releasing ‘The Flash’ across cinemas in India on June 15.

–IANS

