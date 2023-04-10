Working with Ilaiyaraaja was an honour and a challenge for 'Bheed' lyricist Dr Sagar

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Lyricist Dr Sagar, who is known for his work in movies and series like ‘Daas Dev’, ‘Setters’, ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, ‘Bheed’ and ‘Khaki-The Bihar Chapter’, has worked with maverick composer Ilaiyaraaja for the upcoming film ‘Music School’.

The lyricist has drawn huge appreciation from the audience for his Bhojpuri-styled songs such as ‘Bambai Main Ka Baa’ and that of ‘Maharani 2’.

Talking about working with Ilaiyaraaja, Dr Sagar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, told IANS: “Ilaiyaraaja is a big name in the music industry. I got a chance to meet him around four years ago in Chennai for the Paparao Biyyala-directed musical film ‘Music School’ which has about 12 songs. I’ve had the privilege to be involved in seven tracks. And in a way, we could say that the dialogue itself has been molded into poetry.”

The film is all set to release in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and it stars talented artistes like Sharman Joshi, Shriya Sharan, and Vinay Verma in the lead roles.

The lyricist added: “Working with Ilaiyaraaja was both an honor and a challenge. We both had to work through it and understand each other, even when it came to communicating, we had to speak in English. And now I hope the audience will soon see the fruits of our efforts.”

‘Music School’ is set to hit the screens on May 12, 2023.

