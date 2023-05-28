scorecardresearch
Working with SLB takes patience, says Gulshan Devaiah, else 'dimag pak jaega!'

Gulshan Devaiah shared that working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali can really test an artiste's patience if they're not used to working in a demanding environment.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his streaming series ‘Dahaad’, and the film ‘8 A.M. Metro’, shared that working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali can really test an artiste’s patience if they’re not used to working in a demanding environment.

Gulshan, who celebrates his birthday on Sunday, has worked with Bhansali in his 2013 directorial ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.

Talking about working with Bhansali, Gulshan told a media outlet: “If you do not have the patience, aapka dimag pak jaega (your brain will be chewed up). He takes his work very seriously and is very dedicated to his work. He expects complete dedication and submission from others as well, but it is impossible for most.”

He further mentioned: “That hampers the balance. People are also afraid of him. I gathered the courage to talk to him and would often sit with him in front of the monitor to watch his style of work. People are scared of him, so they do not enjoy working with him. I would often talk to him fearlessly, and he liked this aspect of me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gulshan will be seen in ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ along with Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and TJ Bhanu.

