scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Yami Gautam on 'OMG 2': 'It's my first film on the big screen after the pandemic'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS)  Actress Yami Gautam is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG 2’ and she couldn’t be happier as it is her first film in theatres after the pandemic struck.

Yami was seen in ‘Lost’, ‘A Thursday’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ to now her upcoming movie ‘OMG 2’ is all set to release on the big screen. Before the pandemic hit, the actress worked in big hits such as ‘Bala’, ‘Kaabil’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

The actress said: “It feels really ecstatic to have a theatrical release after a brief period of what, 3 years? It’s my first film on the big screen after the pandemic hit, and I couldn’t be more excited for it.”

She added: “The surreal feeling of seeing yourself on the big screen, is really unmatched and unparalleled. It was a wonderful experience shooting for OMG 2 and I am really thrilled to see what this holds for me.”

On the work front, Yami will be next seen in OMG 2 which will release on August 11. She also has ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ in the pipeline.

Yami began her career as a model and starred in television shows such as ‘Chand Ke Paar Chalo’ and ‘Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam’.

In 2012, she had her first Hindi film release in the comedy-drama ‘Vicky Donor’. Ever since then, Yami has appeared in the thrillers ‘Badlapur’ (2015) and ‘Kaabil’ (2017), and greater success came for starring in the war film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and the satire ‘Bala’. She has since starred in the streaming films ‘A Thursday’ (2022), ‘Dasvi’ (2022) and ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ (2023).

–IANS

dc/kvd

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Researchers find microplastics in human heart tissues before, after surgical procedures
Next article
Infosys to set up UP's first Makers Lab at AKTU
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Infosys to set up UP's first Makers Lab at AKTU

Technology

Researchers find microplastics in human heart tissues before, after surgical procedures

News

Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version fifth album '1989'

News

Vikrant Massey gives a 'restart' after being '12th Fail' in film's teaser

Sports

Guys got a bit fed up and decided it was time to go, says Steve Smith on post-Ashes meet-up with England

Sports

Boca Juniors reach Copa Libertadores last eight with win over Nacional

News

Priya Bhavani, Malvika cast as heroines in Kannada movie 'Bhimaa'

News

Lizzo controversy heats up as six more sue her for sexual harassment

Health & Lifestyle

32 girl students fall ill after having chicken in K’taka dist

News

Oscar winning folk songwriter Rodriguez dies at 81

Sports

'As hungry as ever': Trent Boult hopeful of playing a big role in New Zealand's ODI World Cup win

News

Shehnaaz Gill dropped a poster of her upcoming film with Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Karan Kundrra and others

Health & Lifestyle

18-yr-old donates part of liver to father; KGMU performs 25th liver transplant

News

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ trailer; calls it impressive

Sports

Wrestlers postpone press conference after Delhi Police impose Section 144 near Rajghat

Technology

Google, OpenAI collabs with Biden administration for cybersecurity challenge

Technology

Samsung India logs record 1 lakh pre-bookings for new foldables in just 28 hrs

News

Yash holds Vijay Raghavendra tight as he tears up during wife Spandana's funeral

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US