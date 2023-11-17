Yami Gautam wraps up 'most important film' of her career

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam, who is known for Bollywood movies ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Uri’, ‘OMG 2’, and others, has wrapped up the shooting of the “most important film” of her career.

The actress took to her Instagram on Friday and shared a happy picture from the wrap-up schedule of her next untitled film. The sunkissed picture shows her smiling as she holds a maple leaf.

She wrote in the caption,”Wrapped up one of the most important films of my career. Thank you to the entire Direction, Production team and our wonderful crew at #B62Studios. Thank you to the local people, security forces and authorities in Kashmir who took such brilliant care of us throughout the schedule.”

She further mentioned, “Also had the great fortune of taking blessings of the divine Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla. Hope we are able to entertain our audience to the fullest with this mammoth of a film. Announcement soon.”

While the details of the character are certainly kept under wraps, it will be rather interesting to watch Yami treat the audiences to another performance at the theatres.

The actress also shared a video of her visit to a temple, on her Instagram.

Earlier, in October it was reported that the actress was stationed in a North Indian town for 50 days for the shoot of her film.

She has been having a terrific run as her projects including ‘Lost’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, and most notably, her theatrical release, ‘OMG 2’, have received good response.

‘OMG 2’ even managed to cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark, firmly establishing her as a box-office draw. The actress has ‘Dhoom Dham’ in the pipeline along with this untitled project.

