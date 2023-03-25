scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Zeenat Aman is 'Meme-at Aman' on Instagram, shares quirky memes inspired by her

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Former actress Zeenat Aman is a slay queen that Instagram needed. The ‘Don’ actress, who is known for posting quirky posts on her Instagram since her social media debut, made one more addition on Saturday as she shared memes inspired by her pictures.

She shared three memes inspired by her looks in different films. The first picture has her on a swing drenched in rain. The text on the meme reads, “When you’re having a great time and existential dread kicks in.”

The second meme is from the Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman-starrer ‘The Great Gambler’. It reads, “Bhaiyya Goregaon le lena, Jalsa hote hue (please ply us to Goregaon via Jalsa).”

The third meme has Zeenat sitting in front of a mirror, it reads, “Don’t let anyone f**k with your world that you have worked so hard to create.”

The actress wrote in the caption, “This Saturday I am more of a Meme-at Aman than a Zeenat Aman. I would be befuddled by the vagaries of Instagram if it weren’t for my kids. Fortunately, not only do they explain the app and its workings to me, they also introduce me to online humour! Today they showed me ‘Zeenat Aman memes’, and I’ve been in splits all morning. I just think they are so fantastically creative and funny. Not to mention that they’re a great use of images that would otherwise be redundant.”

She further mentioned, “Here are three that really tickled me. The first and last are reposted from a handle called @bollymeme and the other is from Amit ji’s profile, though I’m not sure who the maker is. There are other hysterical ones I saw, but their language is a little too colourful for me to post. I would love to see and share more such memes made on my pictures. So, just in case you have one, please share it with me. Have a restful weekend, everyone. That’s certainly my plan.”

Actress Chitrangada Singh, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming film ‘Gaslight’, took to the comments section and wrote, “You’re iconic!! That’s it. Period. Lots of love and good wishes always have loved your work your persona always (sic).”

–IANS

aa/uk/

Previous article
Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life
Next article
Aneri Vajani of 'Anupamaa' fame looks forward to a working birthday
This May Also Interest You
News

Popular actor Innocent critical, on ECMO support

News

Aneri Vajani of 'Anupamaa' fame looks forward to a working birthday

News

Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life

Health & Lifestyle

Aditya V. Birla's legacy 'Sangit Kala Kendra' celebrates 50 years of patronising fine arts

News

Big B is 'proud' of his 'pride' Abhishek Bachchan's achievements

News

Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Ruslan Sirota collaborate with Kshitij Tarey for album 'Classical Crossover'

News

‘Deedar’ and ‘Haal Bura’ starring Zayed Khan & Khushboo released

Technology

Samsung, Apple chiefs to attend China Development Forum

Technology

Snap acquires Th3rd that creates digital 3D counterparts of people, products

Sports

Hope Manipur gets more national team matches in the future, says Renedy Singh

News

Reese Witherspoon divorces husband after 10 years

News

Kiara Advani says Sidharth Malhotra has her ‘whole heart’ as he dedicates award to her

News

Arjun Kapoor remembers mother: 'I try, handle all the hate but I miss your love'

News

Karan Kundrra flaunts her stylish look in an oversized blazer and pants at an event

Sports

Motorsports: Celebratory weekend kicks off with WIAA 'Women's Rally to the Valley' 2023

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash glows in a yellow sunshine dress

Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora slays in the black bodycon backless outfit and poses with her beau Arjun Kapoor; Fans call them a power couple

Health & Lifestyle

Antibiotics may not reduce risk of death in hospitalised flu patients

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US