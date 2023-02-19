scorecardresearch
Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

Zeenat Aman has debunked all speculation claiming that her presence on social media is because she is all set to make a return to the silver screen.

By News Bureau
Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen
Zeenat Aman during the FICCI event

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has debunked all speculation claiming that her presence on social media is because she is all set to make a return to the silver screen. She said that she is not planning a comeback, but neither is she closing that door.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she also shared that since her debut at 16, she has experienced the perils of “being misquoted, taken out of context, censored, and gossiped about.”

She wrote: “There’s been some speculation that my presence here is the precursor to my return to the silver screen. I am a notoriously private person, and I suppose this sudden sharing has set tongues wagging.”

“The truth is that I have been in the public eye since I was 16-years-old, and have experienced the perils of being misquoted, taken out of context, censored, and gossiped about. Now as a septuagenarian I am enjoying the opportunity to reflect on my life and career in my own words.”

“That too without any pressures from managers or studios or brands.”

Zeenat added: “I am not, per se, planning a return to the silver screen, but nor am I closing that door.”

The 71-year-old shared that “Creativity does not retire.”

“And I would love to sink my teeth into a nuanced and impactful character. I’m of course quite aware that such roles for older women are few and far apart. Some days ago I read about the Annenberg Foundation study that analysed 1,000 Hollywood films released between 2007 and 2017.”

“They found that less than 25% of the women on screen were over the age of 40. The numbers for the Indian film industry are unlikely to be much better. So, in short, I nurture optimism not expectations. Meanwhile, my sons are helping me understand online lingo. I just learnt what a “thirst trapa is!”

