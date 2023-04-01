scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Zendaya shimmers in deep-blue sari on Day 2 of NMACC opening

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) If Day One of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening in Mumbai on Friday night was all about the entertainment world — from Rajinikanth to SRK — with a sprinkling of politicians added to the mix, Day Two on Saturday night was dedicated to the power of haute couture.

From archival pieces carrying the creative stamp of John Galliano and the House of Dior to the Big Three of Indian couturiers — Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani and Sabyasachi Mukherjee — the NMACC cast a swish spell.

Topping the list of A-list attendees were ‘Euphoria’ star Zendaya in a flowing sultry deep blue sari with a playful floral border and gold-embellished blouse and supermodel Gigi Hadid, who exuded in the words of ‘Vogue’, “a modern Devdas look with an ivory and gold sari”, with a gold bangle stack and jewelled blouse to complete the look. Zendaya’s significant other, ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland, stuck to a black suit and bow tie.

Also seen were Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor (she in an embellished jumpsuit paired with a cape by Rahul Mishra), Anusha Dandekar(in vine-tinted lehenga with a cape and layered jewellery), footballer-politician Sunil Chhetri (in black sherwani and matching pants), Aditi Rao Hydari (in a heavily embroidered lehenga and an embellished white shirt), Lisa Ray (in chic white sari with a jewelled belt), and celebrated sculptor Jeff Coons, who opted for a long, knee-length kurta and cream pyjama set with jacket to complete the look.

–IANS

srb/

Previous article
IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Arshdeep star as Punjab Kings beat Knight Riders by seven runs (ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Arshdeep star as Punjab Kings beat Knight Riders by seven runs (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Arshdeep star as Punjab Kings beat KKR by 7 runs in rain-hit match

News

Madonna licks guitar as she adds more dates to 40th anniversary tour

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Medanta, Fortis hospitals directed to keep 20% beds for BPL, EWS families

News

James Gray to direct 'Ezekiel Moss'

Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen happy with first-ever pole position in Australian Grand Prix

News

John Boyega recollects being 'blown away' by script of 'Breaking'

News

Mahesh Babu, Karthi cheer Nani as 'Dasara' makes Rs 53 cr in 2 days

Sports

IPL 2023: Williamson's knee injury has New Zealand worried over availability for World Cup

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das picked in Bangladesh squad for one-off Test against Ireland

News

Steve McQueen says his film on Grenfell Tower disaster will leave audiences 'disturbed'

News

OTT show 'Dear Ishq' wraps up its shoot, leaves cast emotional

News

Dushyant Pratap Singh, the new entertainment tycoon, lends his voice to Sundarkand

News

'Support my cinema, I will not enter politics,' says Rishab Shetty of Kantara

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jonah Hill looks unrecognisable in new pics after remarkable weight loss

Theatre

Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) 2023 concludes with a magnificent red carpet awards night

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to disable multiple answers within polls on Windows beta

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US