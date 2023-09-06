51-year-old Jared Leto climbs building without harness in NYC

Actor-musician Jared Leto took rock climbing to quite literally the next level, as he was seen climbing a rock building without a harness in New York city, while taking a break during his bike ride. After pulling up to the building on bike Sunday, Leto was pictured by Page Six, taking a step back to assess the structure before making his way up.

The ‘Thirty Seconds to Mars’ singer tried to find his footing in the stones as he ascended the building’s facade, using the protruding bricks as leverage to pull himself higher.

The 51-year-old appeared focused as he slowly climbed a few feet above the ground before popping back down and peddling away. Though the climbing was unplanned, Leto was nonetheless aptly dressed for the occasion in a yellow tank top, blue shorts and black running shoes.

Climbing a building without a harness is nothing new for the Oscar winning actor, as he was previously spotted doing something similar in Germany, back in June.

Leto scaled the wall of a hotel corner in Berlin in videos shared on social media by onlookers. He could be seen reaching the second floor before he successfully climbed back down to street level.

While it was unclear why the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star decided to scale the building in the first place, he was seemingly shooting the content with influencer Younes Zarou.

The method actor and multi-instrumentalist is an avid rock climber, and has been doing so for years, frequently using his many vacations for climbing up mountain slopes, and even made a five-part docuseries about the sport, titled ‘Great Wide Open’, in 2016.

Jared Leto was last seen in movies such as ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, ‘House of Gucci’, ‘Morbius’ and most recently in ‘Haunted Mansion’.

In addition, he is also gearing up for the release of ‘Thirty Seconds To Mars’ and the upcoming album ‘It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day’.