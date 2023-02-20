scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

76th BAFTA: Best Actor for Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett Best Actress

The last leg for the night at the BAFTA Awards - Best Actor, Best Actress were conferred upon Austin Butler for his work in biographical film "Elvis"

By News Bureau

The last leg of the biggest awards for the night at the BAFTA Awards – Best Actor, Best Actress were conferred upon Austin Butler for his work in biographical film “Elvis” and Cate Blanchett for “Tar”.

Austin defeated his contenders like Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Daryl Mccormack, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy while Cate defeated Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Ana De Armas, Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh.

Earlier, “Elvis” took home the honours for Best Make Up & Hair, Best Costume Design, Best Casting. “Tar”, which was nominated in five categories of Best Film, Best Direction, Best Sound, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress, could only manage to win one trophy in the Best Actress category.

In addition, the EE Rising Star Award, which is voted for by the public, was awarded to the French-British actress Emma Mackey. The award was started in 2005 in the memory of casting director Mary Selway, who happened to be the BAFTA ceremony host Richard E. Grant and as admitted by Grant, Mary Selway changed his life.

The BAFTA awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and were streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

Previous article
76th BAFTA: Edward Berger gets Best Director for 'All Quiet …'
Next article
7 wins topped by Best Picture: 'All Quiet On The Western Front' creates buzz
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Indian-American doctor admits healthcare fraud conspiracy

News

7 wins topped by Best Picture: 'All Quiet On The Western Front' creates buzz

News

76th BAFTA: Edward Berger gets Best Director for 'All Quiet …'

News

BAFTA: Lost-in-translation snafu causes brief confusion over Best Supporting Actress

News

76th BAFTA: Dame Helen Mirren pays tribute to the late Queen

News

76th BAFTA: 'The Banshees Of Inisherin' wins Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Support Actress

News

76th BAFTA: Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' takes home Best Animated Film Honour

News

76th BAFTA: 'Way Of Water' wins Special Visual Effects

News

76th BAFTA: Indian film 'All That Breathes' loses to 'Navalny' in Best Documentary category

News

William and Kate top up procession of celebs at 76th BAFTA Film Awards

News

76th BAFTA: All showbiz people use same Netflix account, says Jamie Lee Curtis

BAFTA: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Not In The English Language

Technology

After Twitter, Meta announces paid verification for FB, Instagram

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Gokulam Kerala edge Churchill Brothers in high-intensity contest

Sports

ISL 2022-23: East Bengal's score maiden win over Mumbai City FC, sour their Shield party

News

Simu Liu slams celebrity look-alike segment during NBA All-Star Weekend Game

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies squeeze past Pakistan in thriller

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Punjab, Karnataka seal Riyadh spots, defending champions Kerala knocked out

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders look to end Calicut Heroes' unbeaten run

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders top table with 5-0 win over Chennai Blitz

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US