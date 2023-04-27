Kenneth Branagh’s terrifying ‘A Haunting in Venice’ trailer unveiled

The chilling teaser trailer and poster for Kenneth Branagh’s ‘A Haunting in Venice’, was screened for convention attendees at the 2023 CinemaCon Convention in Las Vegas. The unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel ‘Hallowe’en Party‘ by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Oscar® winner Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot, will open in theatres nationwide September 15, 2023.

In addition, Branagh announced that Hildur Guđnadóttir, the acclaimed composer from Iceland who won an Oscar, Golden Globe®, GRAMMY®, and BAFTA for “Joker” and an Emmy® and GRAMMY for “Chernobyl,” and who most recently scored “TÁR” and “Women Talking,” will compose the score.

‘A Haunting in Venice‘ is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and 2022’s “Death on the Nile,” the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar® nominee Michael Green based upon Agatha Christie’s novel Hallowe’en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.

A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.

An artist who defies classification and disregards traditional generic boundaries, Icelandic cellist, singer and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir has earned a unique place on the contemporary music scene thanks to her virtuosity, versatility and originality. Now based in Berlin, she is currently enjoying unprecedented international recognition for her work, having become the first female composer ever to win the Academy, Golden Globe and BAFTA awards in the same season.

She has also set a new record for the highest number of awards ever received in a single season by a composer. Her body of work includes scores for films such as “Tom of Finland,” “Journey’s End” and 20 episodes of the Icelandic TV series “Trapped.”

With Sam Slater, she co-composed the video game score “Battlefield 2042” for Electronic Arts’ massively successful Battlefield franchise. The score won a Society of Composers & Lyricists Award. Gudnadóttir began playing cello as a child, entered the Reykjavík Music Academy and then moved on to musical studies/composition and new media at the Iceland Academy of the Arts and Universität der Künste Berlin.

She has released four critically acclaimed solo albums: Mount A (2006), Without Sinking (2009), Leyfðu Ljósinu (2012) and Saman (2014).